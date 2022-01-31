Decision reached in Josh Bowler transfer saga amid Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth bids

Blackpool winger Josh Bowler is staying at Blackpool beyond the 11pm transfer deadline after the Seasiders rejected transfer approaches from Nottingham Forest and AFC Bournemouth.

According to John Percy of The Telegraph, Neil Critchley’s side turned down ‘a number’ of approaches for the 22-year-old, who only signed on a free transfer in the summer following his release by Everton.

And per Sam Wallace of the same publication, the Cherries were offering in excess of £2 million for Bowler as well as one of their own players, but that as well was turned down by the Tangerines.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Blackpool players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Keith Southern? Yes No

Bowler has been in fine form for Blackpool this season in their return to the Championship, scoring twice – both coming against table-toppers Fulham – and assisting a further three efforts.

Because of Blackpool deciding that Bowler will remain at the club it means a proposed loan move for Man City teenager Morgan Rogers will not go ahead, with the 19-year-old who is currently at Bournemouth for the season lined-up as a replacement but is now not needed by Critchley.

The Verdict

This is huge news for Blackpool and a statement of intent from owner Simon Sadler.

He could have easily cashed in on a young player who they signed on a free transfer for a couple of million pounds, but the Seasiders aren’t necessarily out of the play-off race just yet.

Bowler, despite only having two goals to his name this season, has been a constant menace to full backs in the Championship and that is why he attracted massive attention.

The interest could be revisited in the summer when he has 12 months remaining on his deal – as you assume Blackpool will trigger his one-year option- and it will be interesting to see if there is a long line of clubs queueing up for him.