Decision in Blackburn, Burnley, Sheffield United and Watford transfer race expected soon

The short-term future of in-demand Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg could reportedly be decided by the start of next week with Blackburn Rovers, Burnley, Sheffield United, and Watford all pursuing him.

The 20-year-old has caught the eye while on loan in the Championship with Preston North End over the past 18 months but appears to have been deemed excess to requirements at Anfield.

Blackburn, Burnley, Sheffield United, and Watford are all said to be keen to take the centre-back on loan for the 2022/23 campaign (Daily Mail) – with Rovers understood to be leading the race for his signature.

It seems the four clubs vying for him should have an answer either way soon as, according to journalist Alan Nixon, van den Berg’s situation could be wrapped up by the start of next week.

The Netherlands U21 international is most comfortable on the right of a back three but is capable as playing as a right-back and a right wing-back as well.

He remains under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2024.

The Verdict

The race for van den Berg has really hotted up over the last few days but it seems the four clubs in pursuit should know whether they’ve been successful soon with the situation expected to be wrapped up by the start of next week.

Blackburn appear to be the frontrunners, which won’t please Preston fans given he was a popular figure at Deepdale, and that’s not a huge surprise given they appear best placed to offer him a regular spot in the starting XI.

Another season in the Championship does seem an obvious next step for the 20-year-old but Liverpool may have a decision to make next summer given his contract situation.

He’ll be looking to prove to Jurgen Klopp that he’s got what it takes to cut it at Anfield and whoever signs him for the 2022/23 campaign should benefit.

The hardest Burnley FC quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 What year were Burnley founded? 1862 1872 1882 1892