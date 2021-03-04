Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Decent’, ‘Very smart’ – These Watford fans react as transfer agreement finalised

Published

7 mins ago

on

Watford have completed the signing of Carlos Sanchez, with the defensive midfielder agreeing a deal with the club until the end of the season.

The Hornets are flying-high in the Championship as they seek to secure an immediate return back to the Premier League, but they are short of options in the middle of the park.

Therefore, the club announced the arrival of Sanchez this afternoon, with the 35-year-old agreeing a short-term deal at Vicarage Road.

The ultimate 2021 Watford quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24

What year were the club formed?

The Colombia international may be known to Watford fans, as he has 88 caps for his country, which includes playing in three World Cups. As well as that, he had two years at West Ham from 2018, although it’s fair to say that his time with the Hammers didn’t really go to plan.

Given Sanchez’s experience, and Watford’s need for someone in his position, it’s a signing that many fans see as sensible.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer news from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Decent’, ‘Very smart’ – These Watford fans react as transfer agreement finalised

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: