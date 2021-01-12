‘Decent’, ‘Very impressed’ – Many Millwall fans react to starting XI vs Bournemouth

Millwall return to Championship action when they face a difficult-looking trip to promotion-chasing Bournemouth this evening.

Gary Rowett’s men enjoyed a welcome distraction from the league when they booked their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup following victory at Non-League Boreham Wood on Saturday.

But it’s back to the Championship, and a daunting visit to the South Coast, against a Cherries side that not only have one of the best home record in the second-tier this term – collecting 22 points from a possible 27 available at the Vitality Stadium – but can move into the top-two with a win.

Did Millwall sign each of these 14 players for more or less than £500k?

1 of 14 Neil Ruddock from Tottenham Hotspur More than £500k Less than £500k

Tonight’s clash is the first of three away fixtures on the bounce, and begins a run of six league matches in 18 days for Rowett’s team, who’re looking for just a second win in 14.

Surprisingly, Rowett has made just two changes from the game on Saturday – with Bartosz Bialkowski and Jed Wallace recalled in place of Frank Fielding and Tyler Burey, which means there’s a Championship debut for Danny McNamara, who gets the nod over Mahlon Romeo.

You can see the starting XI Rowett has selected, and exactly how the Millwall faithful have been reacting to the team on Twitter below:

Glad he’s giving Danny Mac another game after the cup Romeo not been so good lately anyway and a really good team too — Paul Dyke (@23Dyke) January 12, 2021

Danny Macccc — Just Harry (@harry_lbaker) January 12, 2021

very impressed! think well play very well tonight — FPL Lion 🦁 (CTobz) (@tobz22) January 12, 2021

Dan McNanara 🤩🤩🤩🤩 — COYL (@Millwall_03) January 12, 2021

That’s a banging team 👌 — Ben (@Ben_Goode97) January 12, 2021

BIG BIG fan of this. Jed, Parrott and Zohore is porn. https://t.co/160QRyOLj6 — Charlie. (@CAslett97) January 12, 2021

Good team that. Announce defeat I’ve said that https://t.co/BszcZo0R6J — Michael (@MJMillwall_) January 12, 2021

Decent team that 🦁 https://t.co/RZH5JySToE — Joshua Pullen (@iampullen1) January 12, 2021