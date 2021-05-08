‘Decent that’, ‘Getting smacked again’ – These Birmingham fans react to team news for Blackburn clash

Birmingham City will be looking to end their season on a high on Saturday afternoon, when they make the trip to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.

The Blues resurgence under Lee Bowyer mean they go into this final game of the season safe from relegation, despite facing a daunting challenge to do that when their former midfielder took over.

Like Birmingham, Blackburn also have nothing to play for going into this one, giving both sides an element of freedom with regards to how they approach the game.

With Bowyer absent from the match for family reasons, Craig Gardner takes of Birmingham for the game, and has named a side that shows _ changes from the one that lost 4-0 to Cardiff last time out, as Connal Trueman, Nico Gordon, Kristian Gordon and Gary Gardner replace Zach Jeacock, Marc Roberts, George Friend and Ivan Sunjic.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Birmingham fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

Player of the season for me is captain. Up the Gardners! #KRO — 🏐🌍 (@1875_KRO) May 8, 2021

Jesus were getting smacked again — Swanny (@SwannyHypno) May 8, 2021

Decent that — KW (@Kieranbcfc2) May 8, 2021

Big day for cosgrove — Sam Cartwright (@sambcfc1989) May 8, 2021

If Adam Armstrong is playing he’s bagging 3 minimum 😂 simmonds on the bench though 👏🏻 — Jack Hearn (@jsh1875) May 8, 2021

better than before but cosgrove? — freddie🦦 (@fredbcfc) May 8, 2021

i see Leko is still being played 😳 — Bernadette Sanders (@Bernade28266698) May 8, 2021