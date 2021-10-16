Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Decent team’, ‘Make Uncle Trev proud’ – These Preston North End fans react as line-up emerges for Derby clash

8 mins ago

It’s set to be a poignant day at Deepdale this afternoon as Preston North End pay their tributes to former owner Trevor Hemmings.

The 86-year-old passed away earlier this week suddenly after running the Lilywhites for the past 11 years, having saved them from potential financial meltdown when the club were issued with a winding up order by HMRC in 2010.

The club will pay tribute to Hemmings before today’s Championship clash with Derby County, but from 3pm onwards the players will do their best to fulfil his legacy by picking up a victory.

That is a feeling that North End haven’t had since the end of August as they drew every single league game in September before collapsing on the road against Queens Park Rangers at the start of the month.

Defeat to QPR also came at a cost with PNE picking up several injuries that afternoon, notably to Ali McCann and Sean Maguire.

Northern Ireland international McCann was already a confirmed absentee but McAvoy was hoping to have Maguire back fit – the Republic of Ireland man hasn’t been passed fit though and the returning Tom Barkhuizen takes his place.

Andrew Hughes also returns in place of Greg Cunningham whilst Alan Browne is the man to come in for the stricken McCann ahead of Ben Whiteman – let’s look at what PNE fans are saying about the line-up.


25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

Article title: 'Decent team', 'Make Uncle Trev proud' – These Preston North End fans react as line-up emerges for Derby clash

