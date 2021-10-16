‘Decent starting 11’, ‘Poor bench’ – These Sunderland fans react as line-up emerges for Gillingham clash

After such a good run of results in both League One and the Carabao Cup, a 4-0 drubbing by Portsmouth before the international break probably came as a huge shock to Sunderland fans.

The Black Cats were on a six match unbeaten streak in the league with five of those being wins, but amid monsoon-like conditions at Fratton Park two weeks ago Lee Johnson’s side were downed.

The game was pretty much over before half time as Danny Cowley’s side raced into a three-goal lead in the first 45 minutes before adding a fourth just after the hour mark through John Marquis.

Despite Johnson’s best efforts to get the game abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch it was in vain and Sunderland had to make the long trip back to the north east with no points.

They face a similar trek this afternoon as Gillingham play host to the Wearsiders, but with Steve Evans’ side only winning one of their last eight league outings it represents a good chance for Sunderland to get back to winning ways.

22 questions about Sunderland’s away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

1 of 22 Who is the current manufacturer of Sunderland's away kit? Umbro Adidas Nike Puma

Even though he probably wouldn’t have started this afternoon due to the recent form of Carl Winchester, Niall Huggins was ruled out for three months this week with a back injury in what is a big blow to Johnson’s squad depth at full-back.

Aiden McGeady, Nathan Broadhead and Corry Evans were all doubts for this match and none of those have made it for this contest.

There are two changes from the 4-0 loss with Dan Neil and Alex Pritchard coming in for Evans and Leon Dajaku – here are what Sunderland fans are saying about Johnson’s selection.

Very thin bench. Especially attacking! Starting 11 have to turn up! https://t.co/ZFYAoCsmtt — Allan Davis (@davis0688) October 16, 2021

Decent starting 11 but a weak bench #SAFC https://t.co/frGF7QE4cA — Lee Wickham (@LdoubleE_87) October 16, 2021

Zidan Neil gonna have another masterclass https://t.co/t5mI1aE2K9 — Owensara (@Owensara5) October 16, 2021

Where’s the goat Dajaku 🥱 — LM ツ (@LiamSAFC17) October 16, 2021

Poor bench — James🇫🇷 (@JamesSAFC200407) October 16, 2021

Shame no McGeady but that team should still have enough today 🤞🏻 — Chris Laws (@chrisdlaws) October 16, 2021

Bench is a bit bleak, hopefully no injuries — Chrisla (@ChrisCoulyacker) October 16, 2021

Pritchard needs to start performing. — David McEwan (@Mcewan1320David) October 16, 2021

Haway the lads — James Roper (@James95Roper) October 16, 2021

Where’s Alves even? — John Edward Bagnall (@juaneddy1) October 16, 2021