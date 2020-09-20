Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Decent signing’, ‘We’re deffo selling’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging transfer story

Published

10 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest have been linked with a move to sign Scott McKenna from Aberdeen, with talks ongoing between the Championship club and the 23-year-old.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side are yet to pick up a point in the Championship this season and have also crashed out of the League Cup at the hands of Barnsley.

The transfer window remains open, though, with Forest seemingly on the lookout for a new centre-back.

John Percy at the Telegraph is reporting that the Reds are locked in talks over Aberdeen and Scotland defender McKenna.

The 23-year-old is a full international and has already made 100 appearances for the Dons.

However, whilst Forest’s squad does need some fine tuning, they are not short of centre-backs.

That’s led to a number of Forest fans debating whether the links with the Aberdeen colossus means there’s an outgoing or two on the horizon.

With that in mind, we take a look at some of what’s being said on Twitter…


