‘Decent signing’, ‘We’re deffo selling’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging transfer story

Nottingham Forest have been linked with a move to sign Scott McKenna from Aberdeen, with talks ongoing between the Championship club and the 23-year-old.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side are yet to pick up a point in the Championship this season and have also crashed out of the League Cup at the hands of Barnsley.

The transfer window remains open, though, with Forest seemingly on the lookout for a new centre-back.

John Percy at the Telegraph is reporting that the Reds are locked in talks over Aberdeen and Scotland defender McKenna.

#nffc transfer news – Forest are in talks with Aberdeen over a deal to sign centre-half Scott McKenna, the Scotland international. Negotiations ongoing and Forest are hopeful of a breakthrough in the next few days. — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) September 20, 2020

The 23-year-old is a full international and has already made 100 appearances for the Dons.

However, whilst Forest’s squad does need some fine tuning, they are not short of centre-backs.

That’s led to a number of Forest fans debating whether the links with the Aberdeen colossus means there’s an outgoing or two on the horizon.

With that in mind, we take a look at some of what’s being said on Twitter…

Surely one of Worrall or Figueredo must be off if we're trying to bring in McKenna. #NFFC — Woof Zip Criminal (@fritzromanov) September 20, 2020

Gonna be a whole new back 4 soon I reckon with Christie-Mbe Soh-McKenna-Blackett#nffc — Jonno Reilly (@Jonno_Reilly) September 20, 2020

People think worrall on his way out with McKenna incoming but that could explain why sabri wanted worrall to start playing RCB yesterday? #NFFC — Owen (@NFFC_owen) September 20, 2020

Scott McKenna would be a decent signing. It also points to the potential sale of JW, who has been heavily linked to Burnley. #nffc — Caz (PC) (@Caz_NFFC) September 20, 2020

With McKenna that would be 8 centre backs.. need to start getting rid of some dead wood. #nffc — NFFCGlory (@NffcGlory) September 20, 2020

McKenna will be a very good signing. Still need that box to box midfielder and a winger though #nffc — Jonno Reilly (@Jonno_Reilly) September 20, 2020

If we're signing Scott McKenna then we're deffo selling a CB and most likely Worrall. Based off the first 2 games of the season maybe we should be selling Figs. #NFFC — Jax (@CarnorJax87) September 20, 2020

McKenna? Surprised we’re back in for him after being quite a liability himself this year. Surely means if he comes figs or worrall is departing as I can’t see us shifting yohan and hef. Also need wingers #nffc — Bradley (@McBrads95) September 20, 2020