‘Decent’, ‘Pleased with this’ – Many Swindon Town fans react to recent transfer news

Many Swindon Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club have signed Charlton Athletic striker Josh Davison on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has found first team opportunities hard to come by this season at the Valley and will now embark on a spell with the Robins at the County Ground where he will be hoping to get some regualr minutes under his belt.

However Davison has scored five goals in the appearances that he has been afforded this term and could well make a big impact for Swindon moving forwards as they seek to gain promotion back to Sky Bet League One.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Swindon Town faithful to react to the news of the signing, with many taking to social media to air their views on the announcement.

Here we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

20 Games For FGR nd only scored 3 🙄🙈 oh my it’s gunna be a long second half of the season — Corey Harper (@CoreyHarpz) January 24, 2022

Decent. Lets give lad a chance before we judge. Welcome Josh! — Daniel Haswell (@DhaswellphotoUK) January 24, 2022

Nice. Pleased with this. I have big trust in our recruitment process these days so hopefully he’ll do the job! — Brendan Hobbs (@MrBraindown) January 24, 2022

Looks decent to me 🔥🔥 — Tim of the Town (@timofthetown) January 24, 2022

Big shoes to fill but lets give him a go. — LouELad (@LouELad1) January 24, 2022

Yess welcome definitely going to assist mckirdy a lot seems like a good player — fifafc ✪ (@DeletedLasts) January 24, 2022

Welcome Josh, looks an exciting prospect. Reckon you’ll get a fair few minutes so have fun and make the most. — The Loose Goose (@loose_as) January 24, 2022

Heard good things 👍🏻 — Andy Richardson (@andyrichardson_) January 24, 2022