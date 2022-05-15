“Decent medium-term option…” – Steve Bruce weighing up re-union with Newcastle United player at West Brom: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Steve Bruce is keen on bringing Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow to West Bromwich Albion, as per The Sun.

According to The Sun report, the Baggies boss is keen to reunite with the 31-year-old shot-stopper whom he managed during his time as boss at St. James’ Park.

Darlow too, could be available, with The Sun stating that Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is keen on a big clear out at the club in the summer, with Darlow one of the names said to be dispensable.

The Sun state that Newcastle want to bring in Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and with Martin Dubravka having established himself as the number one, this would only push Darlow further down the pecking order.

With that being said, we asked some of our writers here at FLW for their thoughts on Darlow potentially signing for the Baggies and whether or not it was a good signing for the Championship club.

Adam Jones

Having experience in the Premier League before, he has the pedigree to be a good replacement for Sam Johnstone.

It may take him a while to get up to speed considering he’s only made eight appearances this term – but he could be a very good asset for the Baggies to have when he’s in top form.

At 31, they won’t be able to sell him on for a huge amount in the future but he could potentially be a decent medium-term option for the second-tier side, as long as he doesn’t block Josh Griffiths’ pathway.

And he would definitely be the man between the sticks in front of David Button and Alex Palmer, though they shouldn’t offer him a big wage to recruit him.

Declan Harte

With Johnstone leaving in the summer West Brom need a new goalkeeper.

The options currently at the club aren’t quite of the standard needed of a promotion chasing side.

Darlow would be a good option to bring into the team, Bruce has worked well with him in the past at Newcastle United.

The 31-year old has plenty of Premier League experience but has fallen out of favour at St James’ Park.

A move to the Championship would be the best move for Darlow at this stage of his career, and he would fit nicely into this West Brom team.

Joshua Cole

This could turn out to be a superb bit of business by West Brom if they are able to secure the services of Karl Darlow this summer.

With Sam Johnstone set to move on to pastures new, the Baggies need to secure the services of a player who will be able to fill the void left by the England international and thus Darlow could fit the bill.

Although Darlow has only featured sporadically for Newcastle this season due to the presence of Martin Dubravka, he did produce some impressive performances during the previous campaign as he recorded a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.79 in the top-flight.

By replicating these displays in a Baggies shirt under the guidance of Steve Bruce, Darlow could help the club achieve a relative amount of success next season.