‘Decent looking team’ – These Charlton fans discuss XI v Blackpool

Charlton Athletic host Blackpool this afternoon in Sky Bet League One as they look to get themselves back on the victory trail.

The Addicks have fallen back from the play-off places in recent weeks but still have the quality to get back amongst it.

It’s all well and good saying that, though, with the Addicks now needing to stand up and be counted on the pitch.

Home form at The Valley has been poor and that was summed up on Tuesday against Burton with a display that, after a bright start, fizzled out and was timid for around 70 minutes of play.

That needs to change against a decent Blackpool team today, then, and Lee Bowyer has named the XI he wants to see go and get all three points in SE7 this afternoon.

With that said, then, let’s see what Addicks fans have made of the line-up heading into this clash:

🔢 Team news is in! Here's how your Addicks line up to take on @BlackpoolFC at The Valley this afternoon… #cafc pic.twitter.com/KJXXNI1gTp — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) February 27, 2021

Banging team that tbf — Football Fan (@Charlton_Fan) February 27, 2021

Glad Washington is starting. Underrated IMO — Spencerson (@SP3NC3R_IT) February 27, 2021

Decent lineup — Cameron 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Cameronn_SE7) February 27, 2021

Everything is okay apart from Aneke not being on for Washington… — CAFC Til I die (@LElwell) February 27, 2021

Decent looking team. Hopefully we will be positive and go out for a result. Surprised we are still top 10, might have to settle for some consolidation. Have to earn league position. — Dave Samways (@samways_dave) February 27, 2021

Feel sorry for Matthews as I prefer him to Gunter. think we are more balanced with Washington buzzing around Stockly knock downs. — Kate Norton (@twits57) February 27, 2021

Let’s hope they do the business for the full ninety minutes today and not just the first twenty like Tuesday! — Nick Finch (@F1nchy89) February 27, 2021

Proper back four, 2 wingers and a forward who can head a goal. Sounds promising but I think that every week… — Kronieaddick (@MarkWitten6) February 27, 2021

Please bows prove me wrong! COYR — BD (@BD_2255) February 27, 2021