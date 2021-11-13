‘Decent line-up’ – These Charlton Athletic fans are pleased with Johnnie Jackson’s starting XI to face Burton

Charlton Athletic travel to Burton Albion in hoping carry on their three game unbeaten run in the league under Johnnie Jackson.

Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink’s Brewers did the double over the Addicks last season and therefore Charlton arrive at the Pirelli Stadium with a point to prove.

Jackson has made two changes to the side that last turned out in the league, a 1-1 draw with Rotherham United, with Chris Gunter and Conor Washington away on international duty.

The pairs absence mean there is an opportunity for Sean Clare to slot in on the right side of the back three against Burton where he enjoyed a successful loan spell in 2020/21.

Secondly, Josh Davison comes in to partner Jayden Stockley up top, the energetic 22-year-old will be hungry to get himself on the scoresheet having lost his place in the side to Stockley since Nigel Adkins’ departure.

Burton sit 11th in the table with realistic aspirations of pushing for the top six this season, as for the Addicks there is arguably more riding on the game with just one point between themselves and the relegation zone.

Jackson has made no secret that he wants the job on a permanent basis and therefore will be desperate to impress owner Thomas Sandgaard with back-to-back away wins.

Here, we take a look at some of the best of the reaction from Charlton fans on Twitter when the line-up was announced this afternoon…

Not a bad line up, would probably settle for a point. Burton ain't that bad, all 3 points would be nice. — Dave Samways (@DaveSamways1) November 13, 2021

Pleased with the starting lineup but would of possibly put Burstow on the bench as a option. — Mr Samuel Cutts (@cutts_mr) November 13, 2021

Strong side decent seeing Clare get a start think he works hard when he plays up the addicks 🔴⚪️ — Karl Lucas (@Karlo_L3) November 13, 2021