Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Decent’, ‘Leader’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans react to club’s latest addition from Premier League side

Published

4 mins ago

on

Reading have confirmed that they have completed a deal to sign Lewis Gibson on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Everton. 

Gibson spent part of last year’s campaign on loan with Fleetwood Town, and clearly made a good impression on the Royals, who will be targeting promotion into the Premier League this term.

Reading are currently sat top of the Championship table after their opening two matches, and will be eager to build on some impressive displays so far this term.

Gibson will add depth to the Reading defence this term, with Veljko Paunović already having the likes of Liam Moore, Michael Morrison, Tom McIntyre and Tom Holmes available to him for selection.

Gibson could be in line to make his Reading debut when they take on Cardiff City this weekend, in what is certain to be a tricky test for the Berkshire-based side.

Plenty of Reading supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Gibson’s arrival at the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Decent’, ‘Leader’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans react to club’s latest addition from Premier League side

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: