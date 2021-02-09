Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Decent’, ‘Gives us free reign’ – These Bolton Wanderers fans react as EFL development shared

Published

5 mins ago

on

Bolton Wanderers fans are pleased after it was announced today that the PFA had successfully appealed to have the salary cap lifted, after it had been imposed on clubs in League One and Two.

Clubs in the bottom two tiers of the Football League voted for the measures to be put in place back in August, and that hindered what the bigger spenders could do. For the Trotters, like everyone else in League Two they were restricted to a cap of £1.5m.

Given the resources the club have, that impacted them significantly, in terms of who they could bring in, and the contracts they can offer to existing players.

Therefore, this news is seen as a real positive by the fans, as they know the club won’t be restricted in the summer, as they seemingly prepare for another year in the fourth tier.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…


