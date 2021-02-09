‘Decent’, ‘Gives us free reign’ – These Bolton Wanderers fans react as EFL development shared

Bolton Wanderers fans are pleased after it was announced today that the PFA had successfully appealed to have the salary cap lifted, after it had been imposed on clubs in League One and Two.

Clubs in the bottom two tiers of the Football League voted for the measures to be put in place back in August, and that hindered what the bigger spenders could do. For the Trotters, like everyone else in League Two they were restricted to a cap of £1.5m.

Given the resources the club have, that impacted them significantly, in terms of who they could bring in, and the contracts they can offer to existing players.

Therefore, this news is seen as a real positive by the fans, as they know the club won’t be restricted in the summer, as they seemingly prepare for another year in the fourth tier.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

Decent. Means we can pay Doyle 250K a week now instead of 100k. #bwfc https://t.co/oE6KqQSs5y — Matt Howarth (@Matt17ecc) February 9, 2021

Corrrr I bet Sharon is laughing her socks off … loanees on a permo please and thanks @OfficialBWFC #bwfc https://t.co/JnGrjzhg4w — BWFCVision (@BwfcVision) February 9, 2021

The scrapping of the cap is good news for us as the likes of Doyle, Sarce would have counted towards it at their full wage next season and would have meant a more strategic planning on transfers. Now it gives us free reign to spend how we want #bwfc — Chris Merrills (@CMerrillsBWFC) February 9, 2021

Fantastic news that clubs like ours will benefit from. Providing we now start to progress as a team this will only add to what should be a successful season next year as the league will begin to make more sense.#BWFC https://t.co/kaqnpEAOn6 — bwfc (@Trotters_talk) February 9, 2021

The salary cap being scrapped, which was an odd introduction to begin with, just makes this season more of a 'what if' what if we could sign those first choices, if some players could have got the wages they wanted, if we could have gone all out earlier to get someone in #bwfc — brendan (@brendanBWFC) February 9, 2021

hahaha AUNTIE SHARON’s TAKING US TO THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 🤪🤪🤪#BWFC https://t.co/6VbRxTP8rM — Freddie (@FreddieBWFC) February 9, 2021

When the salary cap is lifted and you’ve got Neymar lined up. #bwfc pic.twitter.com/gZF6XbGEdl — Trotters Blog (@TrottersBlog) February 9, 2021