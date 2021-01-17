‘Decent bit of business’ – Many Cardiff fans react as Bluebirds have six-figure bid for defender accepted

A number of Cardiff City supporters have been reacting to the latest reports that the Bluebirds have agreed a fee with Bournemouth of around £750,000 for defender Jack Simpson.

Neil Harris has already moved to add to his squad this transfer window with Max Watters having been announced as their latest new addition from Crawley Town on Saturday. The Cardiff manager revealed after their latest setback against Norwich City on Saturday that there have been offers submitted by the club for a couple of players.

It has now emerged that Simpson is one of those players and that he was left out of Bournemouth’s squad in their 1-0 defeat against Luton Town on Saturday after they accepted a £750,000 offer from the Bluebirds. The 24-year-old was entering the final few months of his current deal, and it seems as though he’s set to leave Bournemouth in the near future.

Cardiff have needed to add to their defence with the injury to Sean Morrison, and Simpson had been starting to make an impression with the Cherries making seven recent appearances for them in the Championship after forcing his way into the team. That suggests he could have some quality to offer for the Bluebirds.

Many Cardiff fans were enthused with the potential arrival of Simpson believing that he will be a decent option to help improve their defensive problems at the moment.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Really assured CB who’s played the last 7 for Bournemouth. Good business. Watters, Simpson, Guilbert and Hourihane would be the absolute dream https://t.co/CiKuoOsUaG — Iestyn Watkins 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@IestynWatkins4) January 16, 2021

24 years old 6 ft4 centre back seems like a good buy that 👍🏻 and if Morrison still isn’t fit enough for Wednesday he’ll fill in nicely! https://t.co/inmqqAuCnu — MATT (@Mattlid18) January 16, 2021

We seem to be doing decent business this month on the cheap. Least were not spending 5 million on one player https://t.co/eJWFp5PReQ — Neil (@neilb222) January 16, 2021

Could be good this City fans. Clearly need the numbers back there and Nelson has struggled without Morrison beside him. #ccfc https://t.co/YkLKEkcnWv — James Williams (@JamesWill_Sport) January 16, 2021

Left footed centre half, good on the ball. I can get behind this https://t.co/gslcfdC5Hb — Jacob Davies (@jacobdavies1719) January 16, 2021

Decent bit of business https://t.co/1vFHYlR89C — Callum Jones (@callumjones2912) January 16, 2021

Can't be any worse than Nelson! Get it done and get him in that starting XI for Wednesday! https://t.co/lAVpmRr28J — Tom (@TomReek17) January 16, 2021