‘Decent’, ‘Adds depth’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans are delighted with recent club announcement

Reading have completed the signing of Alfa Semedo from Benfica on a season-long loan.

The midfielder will boost the club’s options in midfield with the squad looking paper thin after a number of injury setbacks in the past few weeks.

Semedo was on loan at Nottingham Forest last season and played a good number of games in the Championship as he made an impression under Sabri Lamouchi during his time with the Reds.

Reading will be looking to push on up the table after what has been an unbelievable start to the season with the side winning all four of their opening Championship fixtures.

Now, Semedo can come in and look to compete with Andy Rinomhota and Josh Laurent for a place in Reading’s midfield.

Here’s how the Royals supporters reacted to the news of Semedo’s arrival from Benfica…

Cmon Alfa Semedo, let's put the bar high. Play like you did in Athens!! Miedfield is now a wall with Rino, Laurent and Semedo

🧱🧱🧱🏯🧱🧱🧱#readingfc #slbenfica pic.twitter.com/bEbhwvtVyH — Pedro Ventura (@1pedroventura1) October 4, 2020

I’ve seen a lot of “depth” comments but I wouldn’t be surprised to see Semedo play a bit #ReadingFC — Erik O (@Orrgarde) October 4, 2020

Has Semedo come straight from the army base? Guy adds good midfield depth. Couple more needed now Pauno. ✅#readingfc https://t.co/fji93SGNTO — Dean Bennett (@DeanBennett1993) October 4, 2020

Sensible signing bringing Alfa Semedo in on loan. Needed a defensive midfielder in the squad and he looks like he’s got a lot of potential. Experienced Championship football last season at Forest so hopefully is ready to kick on. #readingfc pic.twitter.com/OBtFXPEnyB — Talk Reading (@TalkReading) October 4, 2020

If we've got Alfa Semedo now does the rest come over on promotion? #ReadingFC — Matheus na Casa (@maffff) October 4, 2020

Announce league title — Ben (@bjturrner) October 4, 2020

Yessss lads! Very decent signing — Luke (@Luke1871_) October 4, 2020

Good signing he knows the championship — Arthur Withers (@ACW52) October 4, 2020

What. A. Signing. How are we feeling about this one then?👀 https://t.co/YcYDl1BqEn — The Reading Review (@reading_review) October 4, 2020

I'm very happy with this signing. He adds good depth in rhe midfield — AidenRFC🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@AidenRFC_) October 4, 2020