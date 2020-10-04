Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Decent’, ‘Adds depth’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans are delighted with recent club announcement

Reading have completed the signing of Alfa Semedo from Benfica on a season-long loan.

The midfielder will boost the club’s options in midfield with the squad looking paper thin after a number of injury setbacks in the past few weeks.

Semedo was on loan at Nottingham Forest last season and played a good number of games in the Championship as he made an impression under Sabri Lamouchi during his time with the Reds.

Reading will be looking to push on up the table after what has been an unbelievable start to the season with the side winning all four of their opening Championship fixtures.

Now, Semedo can come in and look to compete with Andy Rinomhota and Josh Laurent for a place in Reading’s midfield.

Here’s how the Royals supporters reacted to the news of Semedo’s arrival from Benfica…

