Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘Decent’, ‘Absolutely over the moon’ – Many Sunderland fans react to recent transfer news

Published

5 mins ago

on

Many Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club are seemingly set to sign midfielder Corry Evans in the near future. 

The Northern Irishman is currently a free agent after leaving Blackburn Rovers this summer and now appears set to complete a move to the Stadium of Light as Lee Johnson looks to strengthen his squad further.

Evans is vastly experienced at Football League level and played north of 200 games for Rovers during his eight season stay at Ewood Park.

If the Black Cats get the deal over the line, it will be their second signing in quick succession, with the club having recently signed Alex Pritchard on a free transfer after he left Huddersfield Town.

Naturally the new of the potential arrival of Evans didn’t take long to reach the Sunderland faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter in hand.

How well do you know Sunderland’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20

Where was Emeli Sande born?

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Decent’, ‘Absolutely over the moon’ – Many Sunderland fans react to recent transfer news

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: