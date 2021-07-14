‘Decent’, ‘Absolutely over the moon’ – Many Sunderland fans react to recent transfer news

Many Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club are seemingly set to sign midfielder Corry Evans in the near future.

The Northern Irishman is currently a free agent after leaving Blackburn Rovers this summer and now appears set to complete a move to the Stadium of Light as Lee Johnson looks to strengthen his squad further.

Evans is vastly experienced at Football League level and played north of 200 games for Rovers during his eight season stay at Ewood Park.

If the Black Cats get the deal over the line, it will be their second signing in quick succession, with the club having recently signed Alex Pritchard on a free transfer after he left Huddersfield Town.

Naturally the new of the potential arrival of Evans didn’t take long to reach the Sunderland faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter in hand.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

