There’s been plenty of debate between Sunderland and Leeds United supporters as to why Wilson Isidor was yellow-carded for an off-the-ball incident with Joe Rodon.

The Frenchman was shown a yellow card in first-half stoppage time after the Leeds defender appeared to square up to him, after shoving Luke O’Nien away from Illan Meslier, who was crouching over the keeper.

The contact between Isidor and Rodon came after the Leeds man shoved O’Nien, but it seemed like the defender was the aggressor in the incident. Craig Pawson showed the yellow card to the Black Cats forward, which left Mackems baffled.

Controversy over Isidor booking after Sunderland beaten by Leeds

Monday night brought quite the spectacle to viewers, as the league-leading Leeds hosted fourth-place Sunderland, in what could be a crucial game in the promotion race.

The visitors took the lead in the first half via Isidor, who continued his great form for the Black Cats.

That lead would remain heading into half-time, but the striker would once again be on the lips of supporters before the referee blew his whistle to end the half.

Wilson Isidor v Leeds United (Fotmob) Mins Goals Assists xG Shots Shots on target 76 1 0 0.14 2 2

In first-half stoppage time, with the away side holding their slender lead, a controversial decision took place when O’Nien hunched over Meslier, who was on the floor. Rodon pushed the Sunderland captain away, which saw Isidor run over in protest.

The Welshman then appeared to aggressively push his head into Isidor’s face, but the Frenchman was the one to receive a card.

To add insult to injury, the Mackems went on to lose the match to a heartbreaking late goal. Defender, Pascal Struijk struck twice to put Regis Le Bris’ side to the sword late on.

The fallout from the incident was still felt the following morning, with Sunderland fans left baffled by the decision to book Isidor rather than Rodon.

Supporters left baffled after Isidor, Rodon call

The clip of the incident went somewhat viral on X in the wake of the result, which saw plenty of frustration from Sunderland supporters, as the replay clearly showed that Rodon was the aggressor in the situation.

Some disgruntled supporters took to X to voice their opinion.

A common criticism was that both should either be booked, or neither should be booked.

This is one that Rodon can maybe count himself lucky.

Meanwhile, Leeds United face another colossal clash in the Championship next Monday as they travel to Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United.

Sunderland face off against Ruben Selles' Hull City in the early kick-off on Saturday.