‘Dear me’, ‘We are finished’ – These Cardiff City fans are not happy as managerial link emerges

Cardiff City are on the lookout for a new manager, with Paul Munster the surprising latest name to be linked with the vacancy.

If you like your managerial rumours left wing: Paul Munster is under consideration to be the new Cardiff City head coach as they look to take a different approach. He’s currently in charge of Bhayangkara who are top of the Indonesia league and previously worked in Sweden & India — Will Unwin (@Will_Unwin) October 25, 2021

The Bluebirds hierarchy made the decision to sack Mick McCarthy on Saturday after an eighth consecutive defeat, which left the team sitting one place above the relegation zone.

Since then, a host of managers have been suggested as options, with reporter Will Unwin revealing that Munster has been put forward as an option.

Whilst it would still be a long shot for the 39-year-old to land the role, it’s an update that has worried the Cardiff fans, due to Munster’s lack of experience in English football.

The Northern Irishman, who used to play for Linfield, is currently in charge of Indonesian outfit Bhayangkara, whilst he has had spells working in Sweden and India as well.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Sometimes I think not having any footballing know how in the Cardiff boardroom shows.. https://t.co/HkIySGVxGn — The Bob Bank Village 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@bobbankvillage) October 25, 2021

Went from Wilder to this, dear me. https://t.co/yGUd3vJS38 — ccfcinsider🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ccfcinsiderr) October 25, 2021

Oh dear, we are in trouble https://t.co/jdG8hK3RtJ — Three Little Birds (@ThreeBluebirds_) October 25, 2021

Well, I can’t see how this could possibly go wrong https://t.co/Xz03RrvMMB — Pete Davies (@petewdavies1) October 25, 2021

Keep him away , please and thanks — Max (@Max_Robertson_) October 25, 2021