Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Cardiff City

‘Dear me’, ‘We are finished’ – These Cardiff City fans are not happy as managerial link emerges

Published

4 mins ago

on

Cardiff City are on the lookout for a new manager, with Paul Munster the surprising latest name to be linked with the vacancy.

The Bluebirds hierarchy made the decision to sack Mick McCarthy on Saturday after an eighth consecutive defeat, which left the team sitting one place above the relegation zone.

Since then, a host of managers have been suggested as options, with reporter Will Unwin revealing that Munster has been put forward as an option.

Whilst it would still be a long shot for the 39-year-old to land the role, it’s an update that has worried the Cardiff fans, due to Munster’s lack of experience in English football.

Can you name the Cardiff City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16

05/06

The Northern Irishman, who used to play for Linfield, is currently in charge of Indonesian outfit Bhayangkara, whilst he has had spells working in Sweden and India as well.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Dear me’, ‘We are finished’ – These Cardiff City fans are not happy as managerial link emerges

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: