Dean Windass touts prolific EFL striker as Dominic Calvert-Lewin replacement at Everton

Former Hull City and Bradford striker Dean Windass has tipped the free-scoring Barnsley loanee Daryl Dike as a potential Dominic Calvert-Lewin replacement at Everton should the Toffees cash in on the England international.

Calvert-Lewin, a former Football League striker himself having played for both Sheffield United and Northampton Town, is enjoying much scoring success under Carlo Ancelotti, with his Premier League record this season standing at 14 goals in 26 outings.

That will no doubt get the attention of some of next season’s Champions League clubs both in England and abroad, but there may already be a striker plying his trade in England right now who can fill his boots.

Barnsley fans were probably unsure of what to expect of Daryl Dike when he arrived from Orlando City on deadline day – he scored eight times in his debut MLS season for Orlando City and he’s continued his scoring form at Oakwell.

Dike’s record currently stands at seven goals in 13 outings for the Tykes, showing Championship defenders that he has pace, power and a keen eye for goal.

Premier League clubs are circling and the BBC reported last month that a ‘big six’ team had a $10 million offer rejected for Dike, with more set to follow in the summer.

And Windass believes that Goodison Park would be a good destination for Dike – only if they cash in on Calvert-Lewin though.

“He’s going well, and speaking to Mark Crossley, one of my ex-teammates, he said they’re very direct and play to the boy’s strengths,” Windass told Transfer Tavern about Dike.

“I can see him at Everton, I can’t see him at Leeds. I can only see it at Everton if Calvert-Lewin isn’t there.

“The boy from Barnsley, is it too big of a step at this present time? So Everton I can see, if Calvert-Lewin goes.”

The Verdict

Whoever signs Dike will likely have to pay a sizeable sum to Orlando City, and it seems like half of the Premier League are keeping tabs on the American.

But Windass is right in the sense that Dike should only really be a target for Everton should Calvert-Lewin depart – if the 24-year-old remained on Merseyside he would not get regular first-team football.

It seems inevitable though that Dike will end up in the Premier League next season – there could be a real transfer tussle for the youngster this summer.