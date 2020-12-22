Dean Windass reveals what son Josh has said about Sheffield Wednesday squad

Former Hull City striker Dean Windass have revealed what his son Josh has said to him about his Sheffield Wednesday teammates during an interview with Football Fancast.

Windass junior only arrived at Hillsborough over the summer but has already gone some way towards repaying the faith shown in him by the Owls, notching four goals across all competitions already, despite playing largely as a false nine under both Garry Monk and now Tony Pulis.

Wednesday of course are in the midst of a relegation battle at present after being slapped with a points deduction prior to the campaign getting underway, only adding to the already high expectations that the fans have of the players.

However this is not a factor that Windass junior sees as a problem, with dad Dean telling FFC what his son thinks about the current Wednesday squad:

“Josh says they’ve got a good squad.

“They shouldn’t be down there. The 12-point deduction killed them at the start of the season. [The] confidence is quite low when it’s like that but that’s just the way it went.

“Josh has said they’re a good side, you know when they’re on their day.”

The Owls currently occupy 23rd place in the league standings and have only picked up four wins from their first 20 Championship games.

The Verdict

There is no doubting that this Wednesday squad has the talent to get our of the current mire that they find themselves in, however it has so far failed to be showcased on a consistent basis under Pulis since the Welshman took on the role.

January will almost certainly prove to be a crucial period for the Owls, with next month offering the club a chance to bring in some fresh blood to really galvanize their existing personnel.

The weekend victory over Coventry City will have come as a welcome boost and they will now head into the game against Blackburn in the knowledge that another positive result could move them closer to safety.

Windass continues to be one of the brighter lights in this Wednesday team and many will hope that his teammates can follow his lead in the months ahead as they seek to banish any relegation worries.