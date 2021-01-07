Dean Windass makes Sheffield Wednesday managerial claim

Dean Windass believes that Sheffield Wednesday will appoint a foreign manager as their next boss following Tony Pulis’ dismissal.

The experienced former West Brom chief was sacked by Dejphon Chansiri after just 45 days towards the end of December, with Neil Thompson taking over on a temporary basis.

Consecutive victories since Pulis’ sacking have lifted the Owls out of the relegation zone, but there is still a big decision to make in terms of naming the new manager.

And, speaking to FootballFanCast, Windass, who is the Dad of Wednesday player Josh, revealed he has heard Chansiri will look overseas, although he insists that didn’t come from his son.

“I don’t know who’s going to get the job. I’ve heard on the grapevine – not by Josh – that they are going to go down the foreign market after Tony. So only time will tell when we hear. I’m sure we’ll know before the players will know.”

Wednesday are in FA Cup action this weekend against Exeter, before they travel to Coventry on January 16 in what is a huge Championship fixture.

Quiz: Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Sheffield Wednesday appearances?

1 of 25 Did Lee Grant make more or less than 100 Owls appearances? More Less

The verdict

Given his connection to a current player, these comments will have more power to some Wednesday fans, even if Windass insists he hasn’t heard anything from Josh.

Ultimately, it will depend on who the manager is, because we’ve seen foreign managers succeed and fail at this level in the past.

So, all Wednesday fans will care about it is getting in a boss that can transform the team, with a lot of pressure on Chansiri to get this right.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.