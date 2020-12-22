Dean Windass issues prediction on Hull City’s promotion hopes

Former Hull City striker Dean Windass has backed the Tigers to reach the play-offs at the very least this season in Sky Bet League One.

Grant McCann’s side were leading the pack with a decent gap to those below them at the top of the third tier not so long ago but a draw followed by three losses on the bounce has seen them overhauled by Lincoln City and new leaders Portsmouth, who beat the Tigers on Friday night.

Indeed, the promotion picture in League One is now looking as open as ever with the top nine separated by just six points and it really is anyone’s guess as to who will make it into the Championship come the end of the season.

For Windass, though, the prediction is that Hull are going to make the play-offs at least, though he hopes a top-two spot can still be achieved.

Speaking to Football Fancast, he said:

“I fully expect them to be in the playoffs. And if they get the automatic spots then brilliant.”

The Verdict

Hull have shown they have the quality to compete at the sharp end this season but need to snap out of this current rut and get back on a hot-streak of form.

Certainly, they are still one of the sides to beat this season but with them now in third it will be all about keeping pace at the summit before trying to break free once more.