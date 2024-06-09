Birmingham City endured a rough end to last season's campaign as their continuous flirtation with relegation saw them finally go down to the third tier.

Despite the dreadful campaign, a player who left St Andrew's with his head held high is Jay Stansfield. The Fulham loanee was one of the bright lights for a poor side and contributed with 12 goals across the season.

Jay Stansfield Output 2023-24 (Where he features in the percentile of forwards) Appearances 43 Goals 12 90.6% Shots 97 96.5% Successful Dribbles 38 95.3% Chances Created 39 96.5% Touches in opposition box 196 97.6%

His good performances were duly rewarded by completing a clean sweep of all five men's categories at Birmingham City's end-of-season awards night.

Speaking about earning these acclaims, Stansfield said: "Going up there and knowing my teammates have voted for me, and the supporters, I just felt sad to be leaving. It’s one of those things, I signed up for a season’s loan and I’ve loved every minute and learnt a lot."

In spite of this emotional outpour, it seems unlikely that the striker will return next year, as Fulham manager Marco Silva stated his intentions for the forward.

“Now is the moment for him to come back and be one of the players in our attacking line for next season.”

So at Football League World, we have decided to compile a list of three possible transfer targets Birmingham could target to replace the output of Stansfield.

Max Dean

Max Dean is a former Leeds academy graduate who tore it up in League Two for Milton Keynes Dons last season.

Having had to earn his spot in the side following a period on the bench at the start of the campaign, he ended up contributing 15 goals and five assists across 29 games. Whilst there are players who have scored more this campaign, his goals per 90 of 0.7 is only bettered by Paul Mullin, who helped Wrexham achieve promotion to the third tier.

At 20-years-old, he represents a player who is on the youthful side and, under the correct guidance, could contribute frequently to a previously goal-stricken Birmingham side.

Additionally, his eye for a stunner will get fans on their feet and his age would suggest he is a player that is nowhere near their full potential.

If Birmingham opted to chase a transfer for Dean, you would expect he would command a seven-figure sum, and they would have to fight off potential Championship interest.

Andreas Weimann

At the opposite end of the scale, we have a player who is coming towards the twilight of his career in Andreas Weimann.

The Austrian has been plying his trade at Ashton Gate for the past six seasons and spent the second half of last year on loan at West Bromwich Albion. However, game time has been limited as he made just thirteen starts for Bristol City and the Baggies.

For Weimann, his release from City will likely see interest come from a number of different avenues and Birmingham should swoop in and offer the forward a deal.

Able to feature anywhere in the front line, the Blues can offer guaranteed first-team football to the 32-year-old. His Robins career also suggests that he will score goals, as in the 2021-22 campaign he delivered 22 goals and ten assists for a mid-table side.

Some will argue that the international is worthy of a Championship club, but recent patterns of top-end League One sides signing tier-two strikers is evident.

Just two years ago, we saw David McGoldrick join Derby County from Sheffield United, and following this route to sign the experienced Weimann would be a smart move by the Birmingham board.

Macauley Langstaff

Finally, we have what many would call a guaranteed goalscorer in Macauley Langstaff. The Notts County striker has scored 101 goals in the past three years and transferring this into League One football would likely prove a seamless adaptation.

Macauley Langstaff's past three-season explosion Season Matches Goals 2021-22 44 30 2022-23 48 42 2023-24 49 29

One of the most talked about players in the Football League, if you provide Langstaff with service he will more than likely score. For the Blues, this should not prove a problem with players like Koji Miyoshi and Juninho Bacuna both featuring in the top 30 for chances created in the Championship last season.

One issue may be Langstaff's dedication to the Magpies, with the striker recently stating this in an interview.

"I came here with the intention of getting the club back to the Football League, but once we got promoted my intention was to get the club to League One.

"I have three years left here and it would take something incredible [to leave]."

This may prove a worry, but Birmingham's financial situation means that the club could provide a package to Notts County and Langstaff that is "incredible".

The forward would undoubtedly be a statement of intent to the rest of League One if signed, but once again he will be a name on many transfer shortlists.