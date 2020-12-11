Dean suspended, Clayton update: All the latest Birmingham City team news as Watford clash looms

Birmingham City will be looking to continue their strong form when they welcome Watford to St. Andrew’s tomorrow.

After an inconsistent start to the campaign, Aitor Karanka’s side have picked up successive wins against promotion contenders in the past week, including a hard-fought success at Reading last time out.

That will have boosted Blues’ confidence, although they know they will still face a very tough test against the Hornets, who are third in the table and have lost just three times this season.

Here we look at the latest Birmingham team news ahead of the clash…

Harlee Dean serves suspension

The win at Reading was extremely impressive because they did it with ten men for the last 20 minutes after Harlee Dean was sent off for two yellows.

Whilst Blues were unhappy with the decision, it’s not one that they can appeal, meaning the centre-back will have to watch on tomorrow.

Jake Clarke-Salter is an option to come in at the heart of the defence.

Birmingham City quiz: Can you name the club’s top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons?

1 of 13 Who was Blues' top scorer in the 2007/08 season when they were relegated from the Premier League? Olivier Kapo Mikael Forssell Seb Larsson Olivier Kapo

Adam Clayton could feature

Midfielder Adam Clayton had missed eight consecutive games with an ankle injury before returning to the bench at the Madejski Stadium.

So, he should also be in the squad tomorrow, although it would seem unlikely that Clayton is in a position to start, particularly given Maikel Kieftenbeld’s strong recent displays.

Other news

Zach Leacock is out with an ankle complaint, whilst a thigh injury means Caolan Boyd-Munce won’t make the bench either. Elsewhere, the news is pretty positive for Blues.

They don’t have any injuries, and Alen Halilovic could be in line for his first appearance at St. Andrew’s, even if it will be from the bench.