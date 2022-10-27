Dean starts: The predicted Birmingham City XI to face QPR on Friday night

Birmingham City begin an important week ahead on Friday night by taking on QPR.

The Blues are currently 15th in the Championship table as they prepare to face promotion chasing Rangers.

John Eustace’s side lost last time out, falling to a 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

That result means Birmingham have only earned one point from their last two league games, so the Blues boss will be hoping his team can avoid a slide in form by bouncing back to take all three points at St. Andrew’s under the lights.

However, Michael Beale’s team have won five of their last six fixtures so will pose a significant threat in the weekend’s opening clash.

Here we predict how Eustace will line up his side to face QPR on Friday evening…

John Ruddy has been superb between the sticks for Birmingham and will remain in the team as first choice-goalkeeper.

Eustace has hinted that Harlee Dean could be rested against QPR, but it is more than likely that he will be flanked by Dion Sanderson and Aaron Trusty in Birmingham’s backline.

A more defensive minded duo in Maxime Colin and Emmanuel Longelo will take up the wing-back positions against an attacking Rangers side.

The midfield trio of Krystian Bielik, Tahitch Chong and Hannibal Mejbri were good enough to earn a point off current league leaders Burnley last time out, so will likely be chosen to take on Beale’s side on Friday.

That leaves Scott Hogan and Troy Deeney to lead the line for Eustace’s team against one of the most in-form teams in the division.

This represents an unchanged lineup to the one which drew 1-1 with the Clarets last weekend.