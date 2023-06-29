Rob Staton of BBC Sheffield has confirmed that there has been no contact made by Sheffield Wednesday for Dean Smith.

It was reported recently that Wednesday had "opened talks" with Smith as they stepped up their search for Darren Moore’s successor.

Smith is currently without a club having left Leicester City in the summer, after he failed to keep them in the Premier League. The experienced head coach came in for the final eight games of the campaign.

Prior to the job at Leicester, Smith has worked with Norwich City in the Championship, as well as Brentford, and with Walsall in League One as well.

However, his most notable achievement was when he took boyhood club Aston Villa to the top-flight through the play-offs. He spent three years at Villa Park.

Moore left Hillsborough by mutual consent 10 days ago now despite winning the Owls promotion to the Championship in dramatic fashion last season, coming from four goals down to beat Peterborough in the play-off semi-final, before they saw off Barnsley in the final minute of extra time in the final at Wembley.

Football Insider believed that that Smith was on the radar of the West Yorkshire club, with discussions having taken place between Wednesday and the 52-year-old to replace Moore.

What's the latest with Dean Smith and Sheffield Wednesday?

Rob Staton took to Twitter to quash the rumours, the journalist said: "A source close to Dean Smith has confirmed no contact from Sheffield Wednesday."

However, he didn't rule out the possibility completely, he added: "[It] doesn’t mean it won’t happen, of course. But that’s the situation currently."

Should Sheffield Wednesday appoint Dean Smith?

It would be a solid, sensible appointment from Wednesday if they could convince Smith to make the move to Hillsborough.

You need stability, experience, and know-how to stabilise yourself as a Championship club once you have been promoted, and it's important for the Owls to recognise this.

Once you have established yourself in the division, you can look to kick on, and Smith would be a steady pair of hands to meet those requirements.

It's an attractive job in the sense that Wednesday are a huge club with big potential in the second tier. It will be disheartening for Owls' fans to hear that no contact has yet been made.