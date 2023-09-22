Dean Smith would begin his managerial career with Walsall in January 2011, having joined the club as the Head of Youth in July 2009.

Smith had previously played for the club and would build a squad of players in his tenure to bring the club to the brink of promotion, as he finished third in his final season with the club, guiding the club to the League One play-offs.

The Walsall board would make strides as soon as they could to strengthen the quad that Smith had to bring about this success. Football League World looks at where his first five signings for the club are now.

Emmanuel Ledesma

Smith would make Emmanuel Ledesma his first signing as Walsall manager, with the Argentine player joining the club following his release from Italian club Genoa.

The club would spot him at a trial for Brighton and Hove Albion and sign him after a successful trial at Walsall.

He would leave the club at the end of the season for Middlesbrough.

Ledesma has continued his journeyman career following his time on Teesside and is currently playing his football with American club, Las Vegas Lights, having signed for the club in the summer of 2023.

Jordan Cook

Jordan Cook would sign for Walsall initially on loan from Sunderland in March 2011, and he would feature sporadically until the end of the season.

Cook would eventually join Walsall permanently in July 2014, following a spell at Charlton Athletic following his move from Sunderland to London.

Luton Town would sign Cook in July 2016, and he would spend two seasons at the club before playing the rest of his career in the northeast of England, first joining Grimsby Town, then Gateshead, and finally Hartlepool United.

Cook would leave Hartlepool at the end of the 2021/22 season due to needing surgery on his knee, but he would be spotted playing preseason with Hartlepool again, but he is currently without a club.

Tom Williams

Walsall would sign Tom Williams in February 2011, following the termination of his contract at Bristol City in January.

Williams would leave the club six months later to join Kettering Town. Williams would be a journeyman throughout his career and would end up at Hashtag United, following his signature in July 2018.

The Cypriot international has since retired from professional football.

Mat Sadler

Mat Sadler would join Walsall in June 2011, despite Shrewsbury Town remaining keen to hold onto his services.

Sadler would only spend one season at the club before leaving Smith’s set-up to join Crawley Town.

Sadler would return to Walsall at the end of his career, following a return to Shrewsbury first. Sadler would retire at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Sadler is now the manager of Walsall as they compete in League Two for the 2023–24 season.

Kevan Hurst

Kevan Hurst would join Walsall to play his football under Smith for one season following his release in May 2011 by Carlisle United.

Hurst would continue his career in the Football League until he joined Guiseley in the National League in June 2017. The Englishman will retire from football at Guiseley and is currently coaching underage football.