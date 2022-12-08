“Dean Smith will obviously know…” – Norwich set to battle West Brom for Aston Villa player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City are set to battle West Bromwich Albion over a loan deal for Aston Villa defender Lamare Bogarde in January, according to Football Insider.

The 18-year-old is attracting attention from the Championship duo after being on the fringes of the Villa squad this term – featuring in Premier League matchday squads.

But would he be a good signing for the Canaries? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers assess…

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Norwich City players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 Russell Martin? Yes No

Josh Cole

Although Norwich will need to add to their squad in the January window in order to bolster their chances of securing a top-six finish in the Championship, they must avoid taking a risk on Bogarde.

The defender has only made one competitive appearance for Aston Villa during his career and may not be ready to play week-in, week-out in the Championship.

When you consider that Norwich are currently able to call upon the services of Andrew Omobamidele and Grant Hanley, Bogarde is unlikely to make inroads on their starting eleven during the second half of the season.

If the Canaries are keen on adding to their defensive options, they may find it more beneficial to secure the services of an individual who possesses a proven track record of delivering the goods in the Championship.

Declan Harte

Dean Smith will obviously know Bogarde well from his time with Aston Villa, so he will know better than most his suitability for the Championship.

Villa have produced a number of exciting young talents in recent years, with Bogarde now seemingly the next in line to come through.

Taking the step up to senior level will be a huge challenge for the 18-year-old.

But this is what Bogarde needs to do next if he is to show what he is capable of.

The Championship stage is a great platform to prove to Unai Emery that he is ready to start competing in the Premier League.

Bolstering Norwich’s defence is also a smart move, with injuries causing them issues in the first half of the season, so this could prove an ideal signing to strengthen the depth of the squad.

Ned Holmes

You’ve got to trust Dean Smith here.

Lamare Bogarde made his debut while the Norwich boss was in charge at Aston Villa and if he is keen to bring him to Carrow Road, he must have faith that the 18-year-old is ready for Championship football.

It says a lot that he’s been in Premier League matchday squads for Villa this term and he’ll be hungry to impress should he secure a loan move in January.

Bogarde’s confidence in possession would be an added bonus for the Canaries given their ascendancy in games while they could do with adding a bit more depth.

It’s by no means a sure thing but Smith is surely best placed to judge whether Bogarde is a good target.

If he wants him, then Norwich should make it happen.