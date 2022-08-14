Dean Smith sends supporter message as Norwich City’s poor start continues

Norwich City boss Dean Smith insists the team are on the right track despite the fact they fell to defeat at Hull City yesterday which leaves the side bottom of the table.

The Canaries were one of the favourites for promotion before a ball was kicked, so a return of one point from three games has been a surprise.

However, Smith was choosing to take the positives from the game against the Tigers, as he felt they dominated for large spell and reassured fans that they will get it right.

“Bitterly disappointing because it’s a game we’ve dominated and been camped in their half. We could’ve won the game in the first 15 minutes, such was our superiority and the chances we created, but we gave a calamitous goal away and it gave them something to cling on,” he told the club’s media.

“They’ll (the fans) be as disappointed as we are and I can tell them that the players are distraught in there. I can honestly say they’re giving us everything, we’re just making too many silly little errors and not enough good decisions in the final third.”

Norwich are back in action against Huddersfield Town in the week.

The verdict

You can understand Smith’s frustration here as a quick look at the stats shows the Canaries were unlucky yesterday.

They dominated possession, had 12 shots on target and the reason they didn’t win was poor finishing and the individual mistakes defensively that he refers to.

Whilst you can’t keep making excuses and the start to the campaign is not good enough, there were at least signs that Norwich can hit the heights expected of them with that performance.

