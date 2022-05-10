Dean Smith reveals the latest on Todd Cantwell’s situation at Norwich City amid Bournemouth loan stint

AFC Bournemouth are yet to contact Norwich City regarding the future of attacking midfielder Todd Cantwell, Canaries boss Dean Smith has revealed.

Speaking ahead of Norwich’s Premier League clash with Leicester City, Smith confirmed that AFC Bournemouth are yet to tell the club whether or not they intend to activate the buy option in Cantwell’s loan deal that would see his move to the Vitality Stadium made permanent, via Connor Southwell.

Cantwell left Norwich for Bournemouth during the January transfer window on a loan deal that would see him remain with the Cherries for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

It was reported by The Athletic when the deal went through that there was a permanent option involved, which would be worth “more than £10 million.”

Cantwell has had minimal impact since making the move, though, appearing just 11 times in the Championship and failing to either score or assist. He also missed Bournemouth’s crucial run in with a back injury.

The 24-year-old’s contract at Norwich City expires in 2023.

The Verdict

It is not a great surprise to hear that Bournemouth are yet to let Norwich know that they intend to make Cantwell’s move permanent.

The money reported to make the move permanent is a lot for a player that has had very little impact since joining the club on loan, and who has struggled at Premier League level in the past.

Whilst there is still time for Bournemouth to activate their buy option, it looks like they are hesitant to do so.

Perhaps then, we will see Cantwell back in a Norwich City shirt next season.