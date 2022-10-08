Dean Smith responds to discussion over his Norwich City position

Dean Smith has claimed that he cares more for points and results than he does about his popularity around Norwich City.

The manager’s position has come under a positive sort of scrutiny this week following Chris Sutton’s column claiming the coach deserves more credit than he receives.

But Smith has rubbished any discussions surrounding the topic, believing his main focus remains entirely on improving performances and results on the pitch.

The 51-year old is now in charge of the Canaries for 11 months.

He believes that this kind of debating surrounding his position is something that just comes with the territory of football management, but that he’d rather focus on continuing to help the team improve.

“It’s not about me, it’s about we, it’s about the football club, the football team and trying to be successful,” said Smith, via the Eastern Daily Press.

“I don’t do outside noise. I’ve already said that to you.”

When asked if he deserved more credit he responded: “No, in all honesty.

“If anybody has seen the teams I have created before they’ll know that it’s about attacking football and that’s what we’re working on here as a football club.

“I think people have talked before about how we are more pragmatic as a team, yet we’ve had more shots in the league.

“So I don’t really know how that tallies up.

“That scrutiny has always been in the game. But now with social media it is all about the here and now.

“Things will get tweeted or put on, what is it? WhatsApp? FaceTime? I don’t even know what it is.

“I don’t mess around with Instagram, but it is out there before I’ve even left a press conference room. And that’s the modern world.

“You have to accept that, but I can’t control that.

“So don’t worry about it.”

Norwich find themselves level on points with league leaders Sheffield United heading into the weekend’s action.

Saturday represents a challenge against the meanest defence in the Championship as they welcome Preston to Carrow Road.

A win would open a gap of three points to 3rd place QPR, who are also level on points with the Canaries following their 2-1 win over Reading on Friday evening.

The Verdict

Smith took over Norwich in an almost impossible position, with the team looking doomed to relegation from the Premier League.

The former Aston Villa coach was really brought in for this season as the club looks to earn promotion back to the top flight.

He is doing what is expected of him so far and has the team fighting right at the top of the table.

This weekend will be a real test of the team’s attacking prowess, as Ryan Lowe’s side have proven incredibly difficult to break down so far this campaign.