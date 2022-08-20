Dean Smith responds to claims of transfer interest in Norwich City player

Norwich City manager Dean Smith has played down reports of interest in right-back Max Aarons from abroad.

Following the Canaries’ relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, Aarons’ future has once again been the subject of much speculation during the transfer window.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Serie A duo Atalanta and Monza had both seen loan offers for Aarons rejected by Norwich.

Meanwhile, Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach, who are managed by ex-Norwich boss Daniel Farke, have also been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old.

Now though, it seems that no club have yet to make an official move in the hope of signing Aarons, judging by these latest comments from Smith.

Responding to questions about those reports after his side’s 2-0 win over Millwall on Friday, the Norwich boss was quoted by the Eastern Daily Press as saying: “I don’t believe so. I haven’t spoken to Stuart (Webber) about that or he hasn’t alerted me to that.”

Aarons still has two years remaining on his Norwich contract, securing his future at Carrow Road until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Verdict

It is probably no surprise that Smith appears reluctant to give too much away with regards to the situation around Aarons.

The right-back is a key player for Norwich, and one who could be hugely important if the club are going to win another swift promotion back to the Premier League.

As a result, Smith is not going to want to say anything that might attract the attention of any other clubs, or cause too much of a distractions for the player himself.

Indeed, Aarons’ contract situation means that Norwich are in a position to negotiate any offers that come in for the right-back, meaning Smith can respond in this sort of way to these rumours.