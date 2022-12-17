Dean Smith responds as he is quizzed on Norwich City future amid fan anger

Norwich City boss Dean Smith admitted it was ‘not nice’ to hear the fans turn on him as they were beaten 2-0 at home to Blackburn on Saturday evening.

The Canaries fell behind early on through a Ben Gibson own goal and whilst they had moments throughout, they really struggled to create clear chances before a deflected Tyrhys Dolan effort sealed the points for the visitors.

Unsurprisingly, the Norwich support had begun to lose their patience as the second half progressed, with loud chants criticising Smith’s style of play as well as calling for him to go.

And, speaking to Pink Un reporter Paddy Davitt after the game, Smith opened up on the toxic atmosphere at Carrow Road.

“I know how it works. I know there is narrative around me and the style of play. That was vociferous. It was not nice. It was not pleasant.

“I won’t go looking for Stuart. We speak all the time. I said from day one what happens to me and my future is not in my hands. I don’t control that. I don’t control people’s opinions.”

20 quiz questions about some of Norwich City’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Who was Norwich City manager when they lost 7-1 at home to Colchester? Peter Grant Bryan Gunn Glenn Roeder Ian Butterworth

The verdict

This was a very tough evening for Norwich and even though it’s never good to see fans call for someone to lose their job, the reality is that you can understand why the support are so frustrated.

The run of form is alarming and whilst the side are fifth in the table, their performances are a concern.

So, it appears the board could have a big decision to make and it will be interesting to see whether they stick or twist ahead of this crucial period of the season over the festive period.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.