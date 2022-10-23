Dean Smith reacts to controversial moment in Norwich City’s draw at Sheffield United

Dean Smith was not happy that George Baldock avoided punishment after appearing to trip Josh Sargent when his side were two up at Sheffield United.

The Canaries threw away that two-goal advantage and missed a late penalty, meaning they had to settle for a point at Bramall Lane in what was a very entertaining clash.

However, Smith’s side may have had the points wrapped up if Baldock was sent off after appearing to trip Sargent.

And, speaking to the Sheffield Star after the game, the Norwich boss made it clear he wasn’t happy with the decisions.

“I’m not sure if it was on the line or inside. But if it’s not a penalty, it’s certainly a free-kick and a red card. And that would have put the game to bed.

“From the last 20 minutes it was a point gained, but we had the penalty and numerous chances at 2-0 and a poor decision from the referee could have made the game very different.”

The result means Norwich are without a win in five ahead of a tough trip to Burnley in the week.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say the replays have shown this incident was outside the box, so there’s no way it was a penalty but you can understand why Smith is annoyed.

You’d expect Sheffield United fans will argue that Sargent wasn’t going to get the ball but Norwich will feel hard done by, so it’s one that will divide opinion.

Nevertheless, whilst complaints are valid, it still doesn’t excuse Norwich for some poor defending as they let the lead slip.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.