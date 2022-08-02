Dean Smith reacts as Norwich City finalise transfer swoop for 10-cap international

Dean Smith has revealed his delight as Norwich City completed a deal for midfielder Marcelino Nunez.

It’s no secret that the Canaries boss wanted to add more creativity and quality to his side, with a midfield option the priority recently in the window.

And, that issue has been solved now, as it was announced this evening that the Norfolk outfit had finalised a move for Nunez, who has won ten caps for Chile and arrives with good pedigree having won two titles in his homeland with Universidad Católica.

At 22, there is a hope that Nunez can become a key player moving forward, with Smith explaining to the club’s media what he expects from the new recruit.

“We’re really pleased to have Marcelino in. He’s a player that we believe can connect us from back to front. He can see a pass and open things up. He also scored some wonderful goals out in South America. His all-round game is one that we feel is going to suit us and what we’ve needed.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming him to the club and working with him.”

Did each of these 20 players ever score a goal whilst on loan at Norwich City?

1 of 20 Oliver Skipp Yes No

The verdict

This looks like an exciting signing for Norwich as Nunez is clearly a very talented player, as you don’t win caps for this Chile side unless you have real ability.

Of course, he may need time to fully settle to English football and there will need to be patience from the support as he adjusts to a new country.

But, Nunez looks like he has qualities that Norwich lack right now and he will hope to play a big role in their promotion push.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.