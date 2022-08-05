Dean Smith reacts as Norwich City finalise transfer move for Aston Villa player

Norwich City boss Dean Smith has revealed his delight as the club brought in youngster Aaron Ramsey on a season-long loan from Aston Villa.

The 19-year-old is highly-rated at Villa Park but he has understandably found it tough to get game time for Steven Gerrard’s side, so a loan move was seen as the best step for his development.

Reports confirmed the Canaries interest in Ramsey earlier today and the move was announced this evening. And, speaking to the club’s media, Smith explained what he feels the teenager will bring to his Norwich side.

“Aaron trained with the first team quite a lot when I was at Villa. He played during pre-season matches with us as well. He’s one that really excited myself and Shakey.

“He’s got great hunger and an urgency to learn and get better. He’s just on the back of winning the UEFA U19 tournament with England, so he’s a confident boy and has played a couple of games for Villa in pre-season against Walsall and Leeds in Australia.”

Ramsey was not signed in time to make his debut against Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

The verdict

This is a good bit of business for Norwich as they were pretty flat in the opening day defeat at Cardiff and in Ramsey they are getting a dynamic young midfielder who will bring a hunger and energy to the team.

As well as that, he is capable of playing in different roles, so it’s something that will help the squad over the course of the season.

Plus, Smith knows all about Ramsey given the time he spent at Villa, so he knows all about his character and it’s a move that should benefit all parties.

