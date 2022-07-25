Dean Smith provides update on striker ahead of Norwich City’s clash v Cardiff City

Adam Idah is someone who looks full of potential and this could be a season in which he could show off his talents for Norwich City.

The 21-year-old first made the step up to senior league football two years ago making 17 appearances in the Championship where he scored three goals.

Last season, he continued to get game time in the top flight making 17 appearances again but his season was cut short due to a knee injury suffered in February.

However, pre-season has given the forward a chance to get his fitness up before the new campaign gets underway and Dean Smith has been able to provide an update on how far off he is.

Speaking to the club’s Official Media following a 1-0 defeat to Hibernian in pre-season, the Canaries boss said: “Adam Idah’s gone and got 80 minutes today. You can tell from his game time in Scotland that he needs that as he’s about three weeks behind where we’d like him at the moment, but he’s had a long time off with injury.”

Norwich kick off their season back in the Championship away at Cardiff on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict:

Hearing Idah is currently three weeks behind his target is not the news that Norwich fans will have been hoping for with the new season approaching although as Smith said himself, the youngster has had a long time out with injury and the fact he was able to get 80 minutes under his belt at the weekend in positive.

The forward looks like a player who has potential in there and with the Canaries back in the second tier, this season could be his time to take his chance and show it providing he can stay fit.

Although it seems very unlikely we will see him in action for the first few weeks of the season, that makes more sense than rushing him back too early and causing him to miss a big chunk of the season again.