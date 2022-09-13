Dean Smith provides latest update over Norwich City team ahead of Bristol City clash

Norwich City are back in action this week, with a game against Bristol City on the horizon on Wednesday night.

The Canaries are in fine form and come into this game knowing that a win could take them to the very top of the Championship table.

With the club in second, it means that the side are already in the promotion hunt and will want to stay there for the duration of the season.

With Norwich chasing another three points this week then, the club’s fans will be delighted that there are no new injury concerns according to boss Dean Smith via the club’s official website.

Do you love Norwich City? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 24 How many Wales senior caps did Mark Bowen amass? 21 31 41 51

Even better for the club’s supporters to hear is that Isaac Hayden is well on the road to recovery, as is Dimitris Giannoulis who are both back to walking and using the ball in training again.

That means that both could soon be back in the first-team picture over the next few weeks, although their game against the Robins will likely come too early for the duo.

Hayden has only just linked up with the Canaries, having spent last season with Newcastle. He played in only 12 starts in the Premier League for the club and with manager Eddie Howe ushering in a new era for the Toon, he has decided to let the midfielder leave. He’ll now play his football for Norwich but has yet to get a Championship game under his belt due to injury, although that could now change soon.

As for Giannoulis, he’s played twice already this campaign but has since been sidelined. He too could soon be back in the running for gametime though and speaking ahead of Bristol City about his side’s injuries, Smith said: “Dimi is the closest to getting back; he’s walking again too. I saw Isaac Hayden running with the ball as well and he’s getting to where we want him.”

The Verdict

Norwich have a very good team – arguably one of the best in the division – and having worked hard to recruit well over the summer, they’re now even better equipped for the Championship.

With plenty of their Premier League side remaining intact, they have players who arguably should be playing above second tier level. It means they are going to be a very hard team to beat this season and they’ve already proven as much by climbing to second in the standings so far.

The Canaries could be even better when some of these players return to fitness. Isaac Hayden has bags of experience at the highest level and he might not even get into their first-team and Giannoulis has proven he can be an exciting and attacking option for the club on the flank.

Dean Smith then could have a real selection headache going forward when some injured players return – but that is a good situation for the team to have this campaign.