Dean Smith provides injury update on latest Norwich City recruit

Dean Smith has confirmed that new signing Gabriel Sara is closing in on a return to full fitness and he will be back involved ahead of the new season.

The Canaries completed the signing of the Brazilian midfielder last night, in an initial £6m deal that could eventually be a club-record fee once add-ons are hit.

Therefore, there is a lot of excitement about this transfer and fans can’t wait to see Sara pull on the yellow shirt.

However, with Sara having not played since the end of April due to an ankle injury, they could have to be patient, although Smith gave a positive update on the player when speaking to the Eastern Daily Press on Sara’s condition.

“He knows he is coming to a club that will look after him and hopefully give him everything he needs to further develop. I expect big things from him. He’s in the latter stages of his recovery from injury, so I expect him to come straight back in and join the squad for training ahead of our first game of the season.”

The verdict

It’s obviously not ideal that Sara is currently injured but Norwich have brought the 23-year-old in for the long-term and they will hope he can be a key player in the years to come.

There will need to be a bit of patience with the player as he steps up his recovery this month and whilst he will return to training when the season starts, the reality is he won’t be in the XI for the opening day.

But, the Canaries have a good squad, so they will be able to cope until the Brazilian comes into the squad.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.