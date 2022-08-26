Dean Smith provides early Norwich City team news ahead of Sunderland clash

After a Carabao Cup exit midweek losing to Bournemouth on penalties, Norwich City will be looking to get back to winning ways as they prepare for a trip to Sunderland tomorrow lunchtime.

Sunderland were knocked out in the first round of the cup meaning they come into this game after a full week of training meaning it is bound to be a tough game.

Furthermore, despite a generally good start to the campaign, the Canaries have suffered some injury worries already.

However, manager Dean Smith has been able to provide fans with some positive fitness news ahead of this weekend’s clash.

Sam Byram was withdrawn from Tuesday’s game at half-time but the boss has reassured this wasn’t due to anything serious as he told the club’s Official Media: “It’s about managing him and what loads he can tolerate. We want him to be fully fit to push the starters.”

Furthermore, there had been doubts over Andrew Omobamidele’s fitness ahead of Tuesday’s game following an ankle injury but the defender made the bench and Smith said: “He was medically okay to train. I love the attitude of the lad.”

The Verdict:

This is certainly encouraging news for Norwich as they prepare for their visit to the Stadium of Light this weekend. With Sunderland having had the extra time off playing, Smith could do with having the fitness in his side to match up to their opponents.

The boss is right to manage Byram’s fitness and not overstretch him to make sure he can keep his fitness progressing in the right direction and allow him to push for a consistent place in the starting line up.

Meanwhile, it seems as though Omobamidele is eager to play which is exactly what Dean Smith will want to see from his players. With this one though it will just be about managing expectations and making sure that the player doesn’t do too much to soon.