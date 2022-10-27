Dean Smith provides early Norwich City team news ahead of Stoke City clash

Norwich City are a side currently under pressure as they have found themselves slipping down the table after a run of poor results.

The Canaries now sit seventh in the table having not won in six games now, losing four of those.

This weekend, Stoke City are making the trip to Carrow Road and as another team that is struggling currently, Dean Smith’s side should be taking advantage of this.

However, the Norwich boss has provided some early injury news that won’t be welcome at the current time.

Speaking to Norfolk Live, Smith said: “Ben had a stiff knee when he woke up on Sunday morning.

“We decided to give it 24 hours in the hope he would be okay. He wasn’t so he has had a scan. But at this stage it doesn’t look like he’ll be available, certainly for this weekend.

“Dimi [Giannoulis] started to train with us but he had some pain in his side so he went for an x-ray and he has a cracked rib. There is not an awful lot you can do with it until you get the pain under control. Until that happens he will be out.”

Due to both players missing on Tuesday, Smith was forced to start Sam McCallum despite him having just recovered from injury himself whilst 20-year-old Jonathan Tomkinson made his first start for the club and it looks as though both players could be involved again this weekend.

9 quickfire questions about Norwich City kits from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 What colour is Norwich's home kit? Green and yellow Black and white Red Blue

The Verdict:

Norwich are a side in poor form and Stoke are probably the type of team they want to be facing around this time in the hope of getting a result under their belt.

However, this injury news isn’t what they would have wanted to hear and it will no doubt be a hindrance to them.

The Canaries only conceded one goal on Tuesday night so it doesn’t have to be a goal fest but there will no doubt be some pressure on the shoulders of the defenders.

Despite the injuries though, Norwich are one of the best sides in the league on paper and they will be hoping they can rejuvenate their fortunes this weekend.