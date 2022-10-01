Dean Smith outlines the change from his Norwich City squad that has pleased him this season

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith has praised his squad for the way they have altered their mindset in the Championship this season.

The Canaries were of course, relegated from the Premier League after just a single campaign last season, after winning just five of their 38 league games.

Now back in the Championship, Norwich have again gone from favourites for relegation, to favourites for promotion.

Despite taking just a point from their opening three league games, Smith’s side have won six of their last seven in the Championship, meaning they are now second in the current standings.

Now it seems as though the Canaries head coach has been impressed by how his side have coped with the change in expectations on them this season, after dropping down a division.

Speaking about the way his side have approached their new challenge this season, Smith told The Pink Un: “I’m really proud of the lads, to be honest, because we took a battering last year. It was tough, the Premier League was tough.

“And they’ve turned around their mentality really quickly to become a winning team again in the Championship. It is a transition from last season.

“It does need a shift in mindset because a lot of the players who are here have been used to that in the Championship before.

“Those who got promoted and won the league two years ago would have had to deal with the type of games where they know they will have an awful lot of possession.”

Norwich will be looking to continue their strong start to the season on Saturday afternoon, when they return to action after the international break with a trip to Bloomfield Road to face Blackpool.

The Verdict

Smith certainly has a right to be proud with how his side have approached this season.

We have seen with several other teams recently, that they can struggle to get back to winning ways even in the Championship, after taking the sort of beatings Norwich did in the Premier League last season.

However, that has clearly not been a problem for the Canaries, who once again look to be one of the standout contenders for promotion this season, after an excellent run of form.

That shows the mental strength of the players there are at Carrow Road, something which does seem to put them in a strong position for yet another swift return to the top-flight this season.