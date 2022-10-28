Dean Smith outlines Liverpool struggle in latest Norwich City defence

Dean Smith has used Liverpool as an example to highlight how important confidence can be to a team.

These comments come off the back of yet another disappointing result for his Norwich City side midweek.

The Canaries suffered a 1-0 defeat to Burnley that has left the team 7th in the Championship table going into this weekend’s clash with Stoke City.

Smith’s side have won just one of their last eight league games, which has seen the team drop down the standings in recent weeks.

However, he has praised his side for continuing to perform despite the poor run of results and believes that a drop in confidence can have a huge impact on the squad.

“You lose confidence when you lose games,” said Smith, via The Pink Un on Twitter.

“You can see that with Liverpool at the moment.

“I’m big enough and brave enough to take the burden and protect the players, because they deserve it.

“A lot of them should be held in very high esteem for what they’ve done for.”

Norwich have earned just one point from their last five league games, suffering defeats to the likes of Burnley, Luton Town, Watford and Preston North End.

The gap to the top two is now five points ahead of the final round of fixtures in October.

Their opponents this weekend, Stoke, are also in the middle of a poor run, with Alex Neil’s side losing their last two games.

The Verdict

Norwich’s poor run of form is something that Smith does have to turn around, but backing the side’s performances publicly is a good first step to alleviate their confidence problems.

It is his job to ensure that heads don’t drop, especially as it is still so early in the season.

Even the strongest teams are liable to a run like this in the Championship, just look at how Sheffield United’s form has fluctuated in recent weeks as well.

A win against Stoke would go a long way to easing the pressure on himself, as these results cannot continue going into the World Cup break.