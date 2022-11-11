Dean Smith offers verdict regarding Norwich City star’s World Cup call-up

Dean Smith has offered his verdict on Josh Sargent’s place in the USA’s World Cup squad.

The forward was picked as part of the 26-man team that will be heading to Qatar for the international tournament later this month.

Sargent has been a key player for Norwich City this season, scoring eight goals and earning two assists from 18 Championship appearances.

The Canaries’ boss praised the striker for earning his place in the squad and believes that the 22-year-old has improved massively in recent months.

Smith claimed that his performances this season have convinced him that Sargent will score goals in the Premier League should the club gain promotion back to the top flight again.

While he joked that he will not be rooting for his success in the group stages of the World Cup due to America drawing England and Wales in the first round, he will be keeping a close eye on his performances.

“We’re really pleased for him and he’s worked extremely hard this season to earn that slot,” said Smith, via Pink Un.

“He’s becoming a much better, rounded player for me.

“His quality and his attitude have never been in question but he has started to create and score goals now at this level and I believe he will keep growing and get better.

“Goals breed confidence but also it’s a step down a little bit in standard.

“I have no doubts, should we get back to the Premier League he will score goals in the Premier League as well.

“I think his development is there for all to see and I think it will get better.

“We’ve got to remember he’s still only a young man so it’s a great achievement for him to get called up to the US squad and travel to the World Cup.

“We’ll be watching him.

“I’m not sure we’ll be cheering when England plays them, or Wales for that matter.”

Sargent scored just twice during Norwich’s previous campaign in the Premier League but he has shown a greater consistency in front of goal in the second division.

It is possible Norwich may rest him this weekend ahead of the World Cup but he could yet be needed for their clash with in-form Middlesbrough before the season is put on hold for four weeks.

The Verdict

Sargent has earned his call-up to the USA squad and could yet play a pivotal role in their team.

The USA drawing England and Wales will make for an interesting crossover for Sargent, which could even put him in the spotlight as one of the players currently competing in the UK in the American squad.

His performances in front of goal this season have seen a huge improvement by taking the step down to the second division but he will be hoping to show on the world stage what he is now capable of.

If he can perform well in the big games against England and Wales then that will prove his readiness to return to the Premier League.