Dean Smith offers verdict following Norwich City’s defeat v Watford

Norwich City came into this weekend sitting joint top of the Championship table having started the season in good form.

However, having lost 3-2 to Preston last weekend with and without a win in two games, the Canaries were travelling to Watford with the hope of getting back to winning ways.

The game didn’t go the way they had hoped though and Norwich found themselves 2-0 down by the 31st minute with Watford having also missed a penalty in that time.

Dean Smith was not prepared to sugarcoat and admitted that his side were not good enough as he told the club’s Official Media: “Disappointing result but also a disappointing performance in the first half. Basic errors we got wrong, we had people running off us, we didn’t win enough second balls.

“We didn’t get close enough to people. I think that all came after the penalty save. I thought it was a pretty even game up until that period, I know it was only 10/15 minutes but we made really naive mistakes.”

Josh Sargent scored on the stroke of half-time which gave the Canaries a boost for the second half.

However, with his side unable to find an equaliser after the break, the Norwich boss felt his side’s fortunes were set in stone after the first 45 minutes, as he added: “We gave ourselves a lifeline with Sarge’s goal, a good break from Dowell. We made two changes at half-time and it strengthened us.

“In midfield, I felt we were too lightweight and we needed to go win a battle and take control of the game which we did. But, unfortunately we didn’t score.

“We’ve wasted an opportunity here tonight with our first-half performance. It puts massive importance on Tuesday.”

Quiz: Do Norwich City and Ipswich Town have these 12 things in common?

1 of 12 They were both founded in the 1900s. Yes No

The Verdict:

This result hasn’t affected Norwich’s league position too drastically as they currently sit third in the league and a point off the top two sides.

However, with the league still so tight they cannot afford to get stuck in a rut with no win in three games now.

On Friday Dean Smith’s side welcome Luton Town to Carrow Road and with their opponents only three points behind them but not yet in the play-off spots highlights how close it is at the top and why they need to make sure they respond with a result too.

With that in mind, it is hard not to feel as though there is a bit of pressure starting to grow on Smith in the Carrow Road dugout.