Dean Smith offers progress report on Norwich City 23-year-old

Norwich City have been through their fair share of ups and downs in the Championship so far this season but appear to be sustaining a position in the automatic promotion race.

The Canaries have not quite been able to keep pace with Burnley at the summit of the division but are well positioned with one game remaining before the World Cup break.

They can finish in style when they host Middlesbrough on Saturday, although the visit of Boro will be a little trickier for their mini revival under Michael Carrick.

Gabriel Sara was at fault for a Rotherham United goal last time out, but the Brazilian’s influence on the pitch is growing in a positive way, Dean Smith gave an insight into that improvement, following the 23-year-old’s summer move from Sao Paulo, when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “He is getting rhythm in his game; I think everyone can see that.

“He looks to break into the box, and he has a really good partnership with Max (Aarons) down that side.

“Gabby is getting better and better for us.

“It is really important for our eights to be able to make those late arriving runs in the box to get on the end of things.”

It is so far so good for the Canaries in terms of their summer recruitment, but Smith will have a shortlist in place already, to discuss January targets over the World Cup break.

The Verdict

Quiz: Which British club did Norwich City sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 Marcel McIntosh? Bristol Rovers Cheltenham Exeter FGR

Sara has recovered well from an early season injury and seems to be one of the first names on the team sheet for Smith.

There is serious pressure from the stands at Carrow Road for Norwich to cut the four-point gap to the top two, given the club’s success in the Championship under Daniel Farke in recent years.

The Canaries have not been the same side since Emiliano Buendia departed and for that reason, a third league title in three attempts was never going to be a simple task this term.

A win over Boro at the weekend would go a long way to lifting the mood of the supporter base heading into the break, where a defeat could lead to some friction and voices being raised at the final whistle.