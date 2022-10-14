Dean Smith offers focused Norwich City message amid recent Chelsea, Stuart Webber speculation

Dean Smith has insisted recent speculation surrounding Stuart Webber’s position at Norwich City has had no impact on his side’s preparations.

The Canaries’ Sporting Director has been linked with a potential move to Chelsea amid rumours that owner Todd Boehly is looking to overhaul the structure of the Premier League club.

Webber has been with the club since 2017 and was integral in the decision to bring Smith to the club following the dismissal of Daniel Farke last year.

The Norwich manager has claimed that he has had no discussions with the 38-year-old following recent speculation and has insisted that the team has not been affected by the rumours.

“No conversations. I haven’t needed to. Business as normal as far as I am concerned,” said Smith, via Pink Un.

“When I was making the decision originally to come to the football club I wanted to know the situation with Stuart and his future, because I had to be clear it was the right decision for me.

“Stuart was part of that. But I am not in control of anything Stuart wants to do now.

“That is down to Stu.

“In terms of the players, no impact at all. It doesn’t affect us on the pitch.

“I probably do everything not just with Stuart but with Neil (Adams, assistant sporting director) as well.

“Obviously they have different things they are working on at different times.

“But their office is next to mine so we are in and out.

“We work together quite a lot.”

Norwich have made a positive start to the Championship season upon their return to the second division.

Smith’s side are currently 2nd in the league table, level on points with Sheffield United and QPR in the race for the automatic promotion places.

Up next for the Canaries is a trip to Vicarage Road to face Watford, who are 14th in the standings.

The Verdict

Keeping Webber would be a huge coup for Norwich, but there is no reason why this speculation should impact the team too much at this stage.

Webber’s importance to the structure of the club cannot be overstated, but it also has little to do with the week to week running of the first team.

It is a positive sign that Smith has not felt the need to discuss the matter with his sporting director.

Perhaps that is a signal that nothing is imminent, which would be to the relief of Norwich supporters.