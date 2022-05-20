Dean Smith offers bullish response on speculation linking Norwich City with West Brom transfer raid

Dean Smith has dismissed speculation linking Norwich City with a move for Cedric Kipre.

The West Brom player was linked with a move to the Canaries earlier in the week.

But the Norwich boss has now claimed that the club will not be making a move for the 25-year-old.

It had been suggested that a £1 million fee would be enough to see Kipre depart the Hawthorns this summer.

Europa League final losers Rangers, and French side Metz have also been reportedly monitoring the situation of the Albion player.

However, the 51-year-old manager answered questions over Norwich’s interest in Kipre with a swift but decisive response.

“Not true,” was Smith’s answer, via the Eastern Daily Press.

The defender played only 14 times in the Championship this season, with all of those appearances coming under Valerien Ismael.

Since the arrival of Steve Bruce in early February, Kipre has fallen way down the pecking order.

It promises to be a busy summer at the Hawthorns, with the 61-year-old looking to shape the squad in his liking.

Norwich will also be planning for life in the second division once more having been relegated from the Premier League at the first time of asking again.

The Verdict

Norwich still have one Premier League game remaining, to be played this weekend.

That means the club is likely still yet to fully focus on their upcoming transfer window.

So it comes as no surprise that Smith would dismiss this speculation so quickly.

Kipre also would not be a particularly inspiring signing for Norwich to make, who will be looking to build a team capable of immediately going straight back up to the top flight next season.