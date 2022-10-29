Dean Smith makes makes claim amid uncertain Norwich City future

Norwich City boss Dean Smith has claimed he doesn’t feel under any extra pressure at Carrow Road despite his side’s poor form, speaking to the Eastern Daily Press.

Following their victory against Blackpool at the start of October, it looked as though they would be firmly in the mix for an automatic promotion place alongside the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Burnley and Queens Park Rangers.

However, they have gone winless in six league matches since that win at Bloomfield Road, performing poorly against Reading at the start of this run despite claiming a 1-1 draw and failing to recover since that clash in Berkshire.

9 quickfire questions about Norwich City kits from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 What colour is Norwich's home kit? Green and yellow Black and white Red Blue

Drawing twice and losing four times during this run, they now sit in seventh place going into this afternoon’s round of Championship fixtures and are currently on course to miss out on the play-offs.

This would be disastrous for a side that were only relegated from the Premier League earlier this year and weren’t forced to rebuild their squad in the summer like rivals Burnley were.

With this, Smith could potentially be on his way out of Carrow Road before the World Cup if results fail to improve, but the ex-Aston Villa boss isn’t feeling the heat at this point.

He said: “I don’t feel under any extra pressure. If you don’t feel pressure as a manager then I don’t think you’re doing the right job. You have to feel it, that is the profession we’re in.”

The Verdict:

He should be given until the World Cup break to turn things around – because the interval isn’t too far away and there’s every chance Smith will be able to turn things around when you look at his CV.

Doing well at Walsall, Brentford and Villa, he should have the experience and expertise needed to pull the Canaries out of this nosedive sooner rather than later, with the club only going one way if they retain their current form.

At the moment, hope seems to have been drained away at Carrow Road but you have to wonder whether their constant cycle of winning promotion and then being relegated the following season is having an effect.

It’s a major emotional rollercoaster and one that’s always likely to have a negative impact, so it may even be understandable if they aren’t promoted back to the top tier at the first time of asking.

They should be in the promotion mix when the end of the season comes around though, so they will need to take action when the World Cup interval comes along if the gap between them and the top six becomes bigger.